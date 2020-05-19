Article
Corporate Finance

Wyndham Worldwide to acquire La Quinta’s hotel operations for $1.95bn

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

US hospitality chain Wyndham Worldwide has announced that it has agreed to acquire the hotel franchise and hotel management business of La Quinta in a deal just short of £2bn.

The transaction will see Wyndham paying a price of $8.40 per La Quinta share, at a total aggregate of $1bn. Further, Wyndham will pay off the La Quinta’s outstanding $715mn in debt, whilst also setting aside $240mn for the taxes that it expects to incur as a result of the acquisition.

See also:

“La Quinta will immediately become one of our flagship brands,” said Geoff Ballotti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Hotel Group. “It is an exceptionally strong brand that is led by service-minded associates who deliver some of the highest customer engagement levels in our industry.”

Wyndham will acquire approximately 900 managed and franchised hotels in the deal, expanding its existing portfolio to 9,000 hotels and 21 brands across 75 different countries.

“We are excited to announce the addition of the La Quinta franchise and management businesses to Wyndham Hotel Group’s portfolio,” said Keith Cline, President and CEO of La Quinta. “We believe that, under the management of Wyndham’s seasoned team of executives, the La Quinta portfolio will grow and thrive, yielding long-term benefits to the stakeholders of both companies.”

The transaction is expected to complete in Q2 2018, having been approved by the Board of Directors of both companies.

Mergers & AcquisitionsWyndham WorldwideLa QuintaHospitality
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI