Xerox, Fujifilm to renegotiate $6.1bn merger

Printing and digital document solutions company Xerox is reportedly in talks to renegotiate its $6.1bn merger with Japanese company Fujifilm in the midst of opposition from a number of the American company’s leading shareholders.

With talks currently active, Xerox will be looking to satisfy those who feel that deal unfairly favors Fujifilm – a feeling that has raised staunch opposition to the proposed merger.

Revealed by CNBC, some of the shareholders who have been battling against the deal include Darwin Deason, the former owner of Affiliated Computer Services that was sold to Xerox for $6.4bn in 2010 and the company’s largest individual shareholder, and Carl Icahn, activist investor and one of the top 30 richest people in the US.

As a result, the existing deal that would see a merger between the two firms in which Fujifilm would own a 50.1% majority stake is likely to be revised.

Icahn and Deason themselves have offered alternatives to the merger plan, such as the US company monetizing some of its assets.

In the wake of these talks coming to light, Xerox share rose 4% to the highest value in over a month.