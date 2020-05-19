3 social media mistakes to avoid

Regardless of the particular industry you’re in or the specific type of business you’re currently running, social media is important. Without a social media presence, your company can (and most likely will) get lost in the competition.

So many people today have a social media presence. Whether it’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or all of the above, the public is on the Internet — and your business should be, too! In order to properly advertise your company to as many people as possible, you should be taking advantage of all social media opportunities.

By exploring social media and creating a brand, a business can expand its clientele, or in the least, bring a greater awareness to the company and its products — ultimately leading to more revenue.

However, there is a right way and a wrong way to use social media. If used the right way, your business could ultimately grown. However, when used incorrectly, your business could suffer.

Originally reported by our sister brand Business Review Canada, the following three social media mistakes should always be avoided:

Not taking the time to appropriately do the work

Not only is it important to have a social media presence, but you should strive to have a great social media presence. Therefore, it’s vital to understand that great social media takes a lot of time, effort and work.

For example, you want your posts to be eye-catching so that your company gets more attention via likes and shares. Specifically, when accessing Twitter you only have 140 characters to use — make each one count!

Don’t forget that you will also need to make time to answer all inquires. If someone takes the time to send you a message or comment on a post, then you need to take the time to answer him or her.

Not taking the time to find your target audience

You may think this step is a no-brainer, but many companies fail to take into consideration target audiences when it comes to social marketing. In fact, making assumption about what your target audience needs is one of the most common social media marketing mistakes.

Remember that your business has its own brand; therefore, make sure you’re selling your brand to the right people (i.e. those who want it, have a need for it and who might actually buy it!).

Always take time to fully research your target audience and understand their unique needs before investing significant money in your media plan.

Not taking the time to understand the competition

In the business world, everyone has competition — period. Do you know who your competition is?

As mentioned before, social media is a major game changer that, if used correctly, can really work in favor of small businesses. However, the world of social media marketing is crowded with many different players, players who are most likely competing for the same attention.

Therefore, by knowing your competition, you can essentially find out what those companies are doing and try to do something different. Not only do you want to recognize your competition and understand what they’re doing, you also want to stand out from them. Give customers a reason to choose you, your services or your products over competitors.

While these aren’t the only mistakes that should be avoided, they are definitely some of the main ones to avoid. And don’t forget: social media is supposed to be fun, so make sure you’re enjoying the task!

