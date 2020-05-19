3 tips for putting the spotlight on your brand through corporate videos

The Internet has granted consumers a wider access to businesses than ever before.

Through blog posts and social media posts, consumers are able to interact directly with their favorite businesses and brands—and corporate videos enhance that experience by putting a face to a name.

Any company that wants to stand out and establish a strong brand should consider adding videos to their marketing strategy.

RELATED CONTENT: Is guest posting the right route for your marketing needs?

1. Develop Authenticity

Anyone can create written content, but video allows you to see the real person.

It enables customers to develop trust in your company because they see a person behind it.

Based on the way you present yourself on video, you can come across as relaxed and informal or professional and authoritative.

Your body language helps tell others who you are. You can smile to show warmth or stand tall and erect to convey the message of confidence and competence.

In the end, customers will feel like they "know you" better because they saw you and heard you.

2. Be More Memorable

Video helps you become more memorable to customers.

They may not need your services when they watch your video, but a captivating message will stick in their minds for the time when they do.

As the article, “4 Branding Lessons Learned from Apple to Use in Your Next Corporate Video” says, images have more impact over words.

With a video, you have the ability to introduce your company in a new way.

Instead of just focusing on presenting information, you can decide how to present it. Maybe you want to add background music or play a catchy tune that will get stuck in their heads.

Maybe you'll use compelling images to appeal to your customers' emotions and make them either laugh or cry.

With video, you don't have to rely on words alone to convey your message.

Instead, you can be more effective with various imagery and sounds that they won't forget.

RELATED CONTENT: 4 ways to give your online brand a confidence boost

3. Think of Video as a Marketing “Team Player”

Utilizing video doesn't mean you have to give up other methods of marketing.

Instead, it can easily be incorporated into those other avenues to enhance your overall approach. Tweet about your latest video or share it on your Facebook page. Mention it in blog posts or include the link in an email newsletter.

You can also use video to promote your other marketing avenues.

Let people know about your blog while providing information on your video. Ask people to “Like” your Facebook page or to follow you on Twitter.

If they like what they see on video, they'll be more likely to check out your other content. And since they've seen who you are, they'll remember your content from all of the other content they see.

You don't have to be a professional actor or even feel confident and outgoing to do a video.

Part of the appeal of this approach is that it lets others see the real you, flaws and all.

Don't be afraid to try video for your business. You just might be pleasantly surprised at the results.

About the Author: Joyce Morse is an author who writes on a variety of topics, including marketing and running a business.