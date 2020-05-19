Article
Digital Strategy

4 tips for building an online brand with muscle

By Adam Groff
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In today's competitive business world, if you don't have an online presence, then you'll likely be left in the dust.

That's why small businesses all across Canada are setting their sights online in order to reinforce their brands.

Here are just a few ways your business can do the same:

Make Sure Your Brand is One-of-a-Kind

Your brand is probably one-of-a-kind in your eyes, but that doesn't mean it's 100% original - especially when you have the entire Internet to consider.

Sometimes your logo, color scheme, and even your brand voice could look and sound similar to other small businesses.

This isn't a big deal when a similar-looking brand is part of another industry, but it's a huge deal when that brand is your competition.

In order to avoid looking like another brand or another brand looking like you, make sure you have completely original, one-of-a-kind branding.

Whether you need to change something as simple as your font or redesign your entire logo, originality goes a long way with consumers.

Get Social with Your Branding

Social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are where businesses really have a chance to shine. More and more small businesses across Canada are flexing their social muscles in order to establish a brand presence and so can you.

As the following article looks at, along with social media, these 8 simple things will reinforce your small business' brand online. In general, having a consistent social presence is one of the best ways to keep your brand in the spotlight.

This means posting regularly, responding to all comments, and offering up something of value. Whether it's information on your brand or interesting photos and videos, having an active social presence will help reinforce your brand's presence.

Blog Like It's Your Job

If you haven't done so already, it's time to create a blog to accompany your small business website. Blogging is a great way to reinforce your brand because it allows you to continuously promote your business.

In order to create real traction with your blog, there are a few pointers to keep in mind.

For starters, make sure your blog is accessible through your business website. Likewise, make sure your blog links back to your site - this will help in the SEO department.

Finally, make sure you post something of value on your blog.

Much like your activity on social sites, consumers want to more out of their online experience than just filler. By treating your blogging like it is part of your job, you'll reinforce your brand one post at a time.

Have a Consistent Look

To truly reinforce your online brand, you need to have a consistent look.

Once you've come up with one-of-a-kind branding, make sure it's consistent throughout your online activities.

In other words, use the same font, logo design, color scheme, and voice throughout your online marketing. The only way you're going to establish your small business is if your brand becomes something that consumers can depend on.

When it comes to reinforcing your small business brand, keep the online pointers above in mind.


 

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including online marketing and branding

brandingonline marketingbloggingMarketing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI