4 tips for building an online brand with muscle

In today's competitive business world, if you don't have an online presence, then you'll likely be left in the dust.

That's why small businesses all across Canada are setting their sights online in order to reinforce their brands.

Here are just a few ways your business can do the same:

Make Sure Your Brand is One-of-a-Kind



Your brand is probably one-of-a-kind in your eyes, but that doesn't mean it's 100% original - especially when you have the entire Internet to consider.

Sometimes your logo, color scheme, and even your brand voice could look and sound similar to other small businesses.



This isn't a big deal when a similar-looking brand is part of another industry, but it's a huge deal when that brand is your competition.

In order to avoid looking like another brand or another brand looking like you, make sure you have completely original, one-of-a-kind branding.



Whether you need to change something as simple as your font or redesign your entire logo, originality goes a long way with consumers.

Get Social with Your Branding



Social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are where businesses really have a chance to shine. More and more small businesses across Canada are flexing their social muscles in order to establish a brand presence and so can you.



As the following article looks at, along with social media, these 8 simple things will reinforce your small business' brand online. In general, having a consistent social presence is one of the best ways to keep your brand in the spotlight.



This means posting regularly, responding to all comments, and offering up something of value. Whether it's information on your brand or interesting photos and videos, having an active social presence will help reinforce your brand's presence.



Blog Like It's Your Job



If you haven't done so already, it's time to create a blog to accompany your small business website. Blogging is a great way to reinforce your brand because it allows you to continuously promote your business.



In order to create real traction with your blog, there are a few pointers to keep in mind.

For starters, make sure your blog is accessible through your business website. Likewise, make sure your blog links back to your site - this will help in the SEO department.



Finally, make sure you post something of value on your blog.

Much like your activity on social sites, consumers want to more out of their online experience than just filler. By treating your blogging like it is part of your job, you'll reinforce your brand one post at a time.



Have a Consistent Look



To truly reinforce your online brand, you need to have a consistent look.

Once you've come up with one-of-a-kind branding, make sure it's consistent throughout your online activities.



In other words, use the same font, logo design, color scheme, and voice throughout your online marketing. The only way you're going to establish your small business is if your brand becomes something that consumers can depend on.



When it comes to reinforcing your small business brand, keep the online pointers above in mind.







About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including online marketing and branding.