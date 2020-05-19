5 keys to creating a sales plan that works

When it comes to sales, just about every business out there has a different strategy for success.

If you want to increase sales, then it's time to come up with a sales plan that works best for your business.

With successful strategizing in mind, here are a few ways your business can create a winning sales formula:

1. Set realistic goals

One of the most effective ways to create a winning sales formula is by first setting goals.

Having sales goals gives your sales associates something to strive for and, more importantly, it gives your business a benchmark in which to measure success.

With that said, it's important to set realistic goals for the future of your business. To do this, you'll need to base your goals on past sales performance.

Take a look at your sales numbers from the last three years and pay particular attention to sales increases.

If you have a steady increase from one year to the next, you can set your future sales goal even higher than the previous year's sales.

Setting realistic goals will help get everyone at your business on the same page, which is always a winning formula.

Think of customers as individuals

Whether your business sells one product or thousands, there's a good chance you have many different types of customers interested in your brand. By thinking of each customer as an individual, you can better hone your sales approach.

The article "50 Shades of Sales. Are There Any Black and White Rules for Sales?" mentions the fact that just because one customer likes something doesn't mean another will.

In other words, by segmenting your customers into niche groups, you'll make more sales through personalized service.

Network like there's no tomorrow

Sales don't just happen out of the blue. It takes time, strategizing, and plenty of networking.

Your sales team should network whenever possible. Whether it's through a corporate event, an industry conference, or the local community, networking leads to referrals and recommendations.

And, with referrals comes increased sales.

Deliver on your promises

Saying anything to make a sale is absolutely fine, but only if you deliver on every promise you make. This isn't just a winning sales formula, it's a rule that your business and your sales associates should never break.

Delivering on promises increases customer loyalty and, when your business has loyal customers, you can rely on repeat sales.

To avoid breaking promises to customers, make sure your sales team knows exactly what's possible with sales terms such as pricing and availability.

Make sure you follow up

Jumping through hoops is only worth it if you actually follow up with a successful sale.

Customers love being catered to, especially after they've decided to do business with you.

By sending a follow up email or making a courtesy call after a sale, you'll show your customers how much you appreciate their business, which is an effective sales formula.

If your business needs a sales boost, consider trying some of the winning sales pointers above.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including sales and customer outreach. This article was originally published on our sister site Business Review Canada.