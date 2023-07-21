Interview: Adam Hasemeyer, CEO at Kin + Carta Americas

There is a palpable sense of digital deja vu around data and artificial intelligence for a generation that has seen its world transformed.

“The last time I felt this level of energy and excitement was when the iPhone was launched,” says Adam Hasemeyer, CEO Americas for digital consultancy Kin + Carta.

Adam, who has nearly two decades in the digital space, says data and AI is moving faster than ever.

“You can't ignore this technology because it’s everywhere.”

Even at the dinner table.

The defining moment for Adam came recently when his wife, mother, and 10-year-old daughter all asked him how he and his team were using ChatGPT at Kin + Carta. None of them had ever asked how he was using technology in his business.

“I think this is the first time that leading-edge tech has gone from the lab to the Enterprise to the Hasemeyer dinner table at the exact same time. It’s a game-changer.”

And Adam and his team at Kin + Carta are at the forefront of bringing these game-changing technologies to clients.

Adam describes data as the lifeblood of 20-year-old Kin + Carta, helping the digital consultancy to better understand customers, deliver personalised experiences, create operational efficiencies and enable intelligent decision making.

"And now that lifeblood is powering GenAI to disrupt how we serve our customers, and deliver our work. I'm so excited to continue exploring the possibilities.”

Looking to tap into the next-gen tech, Kin + Carta is opening an innovation lab in 2024 in Chicago – the firm’s US headquarters for more than 20 years, and where the consultancy has access to an incredible pool of tech talent.

Starting out in 2001 as Solstice-Mobile, before evolving into Solstice, the digital transformation consultancy eventually merged with a number of other digital firms to become Kin + Carta.

Today, Kin + Carta has offices across three continents, including three in the US (Chicago, Portland, Denver) and 2,000 consultants, engineers and data scientists worldwide – as it looks to become the digital transformation partner, at scale, for the world’s most recognisable brands.

Data Science, Predictive Analytics and Artificial Intelligence are the fastest growing practice groups at Kin + Carta, testament to the firm’s continued investment in Data & AI, with the acquisitions of Cascade Data Labs in 2020, Octain AI in 2021, and Forecast Data Services Europe in 2023.