The 5 principles of engagement marketing: engage people based on what they do

Yesterday, Business Review USA introduced the five principles of engagement marketing according to Marketo—an organization whose mission is “helping marketers master the art and science of digital marketing”—in their e-book.

According to Marketo, “engagement marketing is about creating meaningful interactions with people, based on who they are and what they do, continuously over time. It’s marketing that engages people towards a goal, wherever they are, and it’s marketing that is backed by both creative vision and hard data. Finally, it’s marketing that allows you to move quickly, shortening the time between idea and outcome, so that you can create more—and better targeted—programs.”

Principle 2: Engage people based on what they do

Demographics can tell you what a customer might be interested in. Behaviors go a step further. They tell you what the customer is actually interested in. An engagement marketing platform bases communications around behaviors. It is now possible to target individuals based on how they actually behave.

“To engage on this level,” Marketo states in their e-book, “you need technology that can continually collect and compile rich data, and then target your buyers based on that data.” This can be done efficiently by “marketing assets—emails, landing pages, forms, segmentations and workflows—easy to replicate and implement.”

Marketo discusses engagement marketing in health care to illustrate their approach. In health care, marketers drive loyalty and generate referral business by building strong patient relationships. Health care marketers try to build these relationships by reaching their patients and delivering educational materials. However, the wide array of medical histories and present-day health issues that patients face makes it difficult to address patients’ needs and concerns individually.

Using an engagement marketing platform, the healthcare provider could listen and respond to behaviors.

“If, for example,” starts Marketo in their e-book, “a patient has been reading up on heart disease on the health care provider’s website, indicated a history of diabetes in an online survey, or clicked a link within an email about breast cancer screenings…the provider would be triggered to send the patient more information about those conditions. Rather than mass educating their entire patient base, or [studying their demographics], the provider would be basing their communications on the individual—and what they do—to provide timely, relevant communication.

