Accenture Federal Services wins $90mn US Air Force contract

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) - a subsidiary of Accenture - has signed a US$90mn contract to conduct an overhaul initiative and maintenance repair for the US Air Force.

The Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Initiative+ (MROi+) will be conducted over four and a half years and will include:

Integrated capability for planning

Scheduling and conducting depot maintenance

Expand Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) capabilities across its logistics and other business domains

Specifically, AFS will develop - in the Oracle Enterprise Business Suite - and implement an ERP application to manage integrated depot maintenance and Air Force working capital fund financials. The ERP will include multiple key modules such as: complex Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, Discrete Manufacturing, Production and Scheduling, Inventory, and Advanced Supply Chain Planning.

“We are excited to help the Air Force modernize its maintenance and logistics systems that will have a direct impact on enhanced force readiness. Having access to accurate, consistent, and timely data, along with improved business processes, will result in a higher number of mission capable aircraft,” said Vince Vlasho, who leads Accenture Federal Services’ Defense portfolio.

In addition to its latest contract with the US Air Force, AFS is also the prime contractor for the organisation's Integrated Personnel and Payroll System .

"We look forward to once again working with the Air Force as it continues to forge the way ahead in bringing commercial solutions to modernize depot business operations. MROi+, as part of Common Services, is a key element to the Air Force cloud enterprise strategy going forward." said Susan Lawrence, Accenture Federal Services managing director, Armed Forces Sector.

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America .