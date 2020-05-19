Article
Digital Strategy

Air Canada-led group launches $2.25bn bid to purchase Aimia’s Aeroplan business

By sarahako ako
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading airline, Air Canada, and two major Canadian banks has launched a $2.25bn bid for Aimia’s Aeroplan rewards programme, The Financial Post reports.

The bid has taken place a year after Air Canada confirmed its arrangement with Aimia was due to expire and announced plans to set up its own in-house loyalty programme by 2020.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Visa Canada Corp make up the bidding consortium which consists of $250mn in cash and the anticipated $2bn in Aeroplan points liability.

See more:

Doug Taylor, Managing Director of Technology and Aerospaceequity research at Canaccord Genuity in Toronto, said: “The optics of what has transpired between Air Canada and Aimia over the past 16 months are sure to raise some eyebrows.”

“However, the short response from Aimia today does suggest Air Canada has approached Aimia in good faith privately in an effort to reach a resolution before making a hostile offer.”

If the consortium’s bid is approved, the plan is “a smooth transition of Aeroplan members’ points to Air Canada’s new loyalty programme,” the press release reported.

CanadaAIMIAAirCanada
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI