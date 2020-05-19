Air Canada partners with Ayden to expand its acceptance of alternative payments

Air Canada has announced a new partnership with payment solution specialist Ayden, aimed at expanding its acceptance of alternative payment methods.

"We are proud to partner with this industry leading airline to support both cards and local payment methods. And we look forward to helping them maximize their conversions with frictionless payments for passengers everywhere," said Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer at Ayden.

The move is designed to allow Air Canada to enable a greater acceptance of international payment methods that will look to attract a wider customer base and fuel the company’s growth on the international stage.

"With our global expansion, Air Canada now operates on six continents so it is important to recognize local preferences for payment methods and make it easy for customers to interact with us through their preferred method," said Duncan Bureau, Vice President of Global Sales at Air Canada.

"Under our agreement with Adyen, we now can offer seamless service to our customers, wherever alternate forms of payment are available. This is an important step in our global expansion strategy as we increase our focus on selling to customers outside Canada."

As a result of its partnership with Ayden, Air Canada will now be able to offer a multitude of payment methods via a single gateway, making it easier for the airline to expand the platform and introduce new forms of payment.