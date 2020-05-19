Article
Digital Strategy

Alibaba planning September push to attract Canadian businesses

By Mohammed Mestar
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Alibaba is making big strides to convince Canadian businesses to sell via its platform.

The ecommerce giant this week announced Gateway Canada, a one-day event to be held in Toronto in September.

Over 500 Canadian companies will be educated on the growing thirst for their products from Chinese consumers, a market estimated to be worth $5tn. 

Jack Ma, Alibaba’s executive chairman and founder, is set to deliver a keynote speech that will extol the virtues of companies using his marketplace, which to date as facilitated US$500bn worth of sales.

See also:


“Canada's high-quality products, fresh food and travel experiences are highly sought-after by China's large and growing middle class population who are looking online for the best products and experiences around the world,” said Ma. 

“Modern China has the potential to be a big opportunity for Canadian businesses of all sizes. At Gateway Canada in Toronto we will talk about the bright future of opportunity between China and Canada.”

More than 30 Canadian businesses already sell through Alibaba, such as vitamin maker Jamieson, juice and snack company Sun-Rype Products, Clearwater Seafoods.

Ecommerce accounts for 15% of China’s retail market, with 30% growth expected by 2020.

CanadaTorontoRetailEcommerce
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI