Amazon to build new distribution hub in Ottawa

Global ecommerce giant Amazon has confirmed plans to construct a new regional distribution centre in Ottawa as the company continues to ramp up its operations across the country.

According to an announcement, made by the current Mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson, the one million square foot facility will create 600 new full-time positions once complete and 1,500 construction jobs during the building process.

The new distribution hub will be the eighth of its kind for Amazon across Canada alongside other similar facilities elsewhere in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

It will largely be used to house and ship larger items such as household furniture and major gardening tools.

Off the back of the announcement the city government has revealed that it is also planning to upgrade existing infrastructure near to the site’s location in anticipation of its launch, such as improving local road networks.

The announcement comes as some respite for the city after it lost out on the $5bn North American Amazon HQ2 bid last year, not making the shortlist for the project that Toronto remains in the running for.