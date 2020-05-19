Article
Digital Strategy

Amazon to build new distribution hub in Ottawa

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Global ecommerce giant Amazon has confirmed plans to construct a new regional distribution centre in Ottawa as the company continues to ramp up its operations across the country.

According to an announcement, made by the current Mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson, the one million square foot facility will create 600 new full-time positions once complete and 1,500 construction jobs during the building process.

See also:

The new distribution hub will be the eighth of its kind for Amazon across Canada alongside other similar facilities elsewhere in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

It will largely be used to house and ship larger items such as household furniture and major gardening tools.

Off the back of the announcement the city government has revealed that it is also planning to upgrade existing infrastructure near to the site’s location in anticipation of its launch, such as improving local road networks.

The announcement comes as some respite for the city after it lost out on the $5bn North American Amazon HQ2 bid last year, not making the shortlist for the project that Toronto remains in the running for.

OttawaAmazonEcommerceDistribution Centre
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI