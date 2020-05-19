Amazon to employ 3,000 people at new Vancouver facility

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in unison with a number of Amazon executives, announced that the world’s leading ecommerce company will be expanding its footprint in Vancouver with the creation of a new 416,000 square foot facility.

The firm will employ 3,000 Canadians at the location, recruiting across a range of specialisms from ecommerce roles to more advanced positions that will focus on technologies such as cloud computing and machine learning.

“I want to highlight Amazon’s commitment to recruiting top talent from our universities and give students the opportunity to have a direct impact on the evolution of their technologies at an early stage of their career,” Trudeau said, speaking at a press conference.

Amazon’s unveiling of the new location comes three years after the opening of its current Vancouver offices, located in the TELUS Garden’s, in addition to the company having stated in November that it will expand into another downtown location, set to open in 2020.

“Our vibrant cities, which are home to some of the best talent in the world, are poised to attract premier investment that creates the jobs of tomorrow,” Trudeau said. “Canadians share your passion for invention and your commitment to excellence – and that’s why we are excited to see Amazon grow here in Vancouver.”

The latest facility, located at QuadReal’s The Post redevelopment, is expected to be operational by 2022.