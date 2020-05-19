Amazon expands Prime one day delivery service to 13 new cities

Amazon Canada announced today the expansion of its ability to offer its Prime service subscribers free one-day delivery to 13 additional cities across the country. The expansion brings the total number of cities with access to the 24/7 service to 19.

Currently, residents of Ontario cities Ancaster, Brantford, Cambridge, Dundas, Grimsby, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Paris, Waterloo and Woodstock, as well as Quebec City and Victoria, BC are eligible for the service.

All qualifying orders over US$25 that are ordered on Amazon’s web store prior to the cut-off time will arrive by nine PM local time the next day, including Saturday and Sunday.

"Prime represents the best of Amazon in convenience, selection and price and our ultimate goal is to continue to bring the benefits of Prime to as many Canadian customers as possible," said Mike Strauch, Country Manager for Amazon Canada. "That's why we're thrilled to announce the expansion of Prime Free One-Day Delivery into 13 new cities and towns across Canada, making shopping for Canadian customers that much easier."

Currently, Amazon Prime has over 100mn members worldwide with access to expedited shipping, video and music streaming services and unlimited photo storage, Twitch premium membership and other services.