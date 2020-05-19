Amazon reveals candidates for second headquarters

Amazon has announced a list of 20 candidates that are now in the running to become the home of its second headquarters (HQ2).

The company reviewed 238 of the proposals that were submitted, narrowing the list down to 20 metropolitan areas across North America:

- Atlanta, GA

- Austin, TX

- Boston, MA

- Chicago, IL

- Columbus, OH

- Dallas, TX

- Denver, CO

- Indianapolis, IN

- Los Angeles, CA

- Miami, FL

- Montgomery County, MD

- Nashville, TN

- Newark, NJ

- New York City, NY

- Northern Virginia, VA

- Philadelphia, PA

- Pittsburgh, PA

- Raleigh, NC

- Toronto, ON

- Washington D.C.

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy. “Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

The proposals were evaluated based on the criteria that Amazon previously outlined, with the ecommerce giant now set to work closely with each of the potential locations to look deeper into their proposals and further analyse the feasibility of each.

“The company plans to invest over $5 billion and grow this second headquarters to accommodate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs,” said Amazon.

“In addition to Amazon’s direct hiring and investment, construction and ongoing operation of Amazon HQ2 is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community.”

The firm expects to make its final decision in 2018.