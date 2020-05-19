Amazon set to expand Canadian footprint with two major office leases

Global ecommerce giant Amazon is on the verge of signing two leasing deals for offices in Vancouver and Toronto – bases from which it will orchestrate growth in the Canadian market.

Senior Vice President of Cresa Vancouver Commercial Real Estate Services, Ross Moore, has suggested that Amazon has a deal in place to acquire a new building of 147,000 sq ft in Vancouver, also stating that the company is finalising a move into Toronto’s Scotia Plaza.

“I don’t have anything to share with regard to new office spaces coming up in Toronto or Vancouver at the moment. I can tell you that we find exceptional talent in both cities and are growing. As of today we have over 100 open roles in Toronto and over 300 open roles in Vancouver,” an Amazon spokesperson told The Post, unable to comment directly on the matter.

The company revealed back in June that signups for its Prime service have increased 80% year-on-year in Canada, with statistics from May showing that only 4% of the country’s primary household shoppers were Prime members compared to 37% in the US.

With such evident room for growth, expansion into Canada makes sense for Amazon with the firm having placed significant emphasis on the delivery last mile of late in the attempt to further tighten its grip on the ecommerce market.