Article
Digital Strategy

Amazon set to open new Toronto fulfilment centre

By sarahako ako
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Seattle-based e-commerce company, Amazon, is set to open a fulfilment centre in Toronto which is anticipated to create 800 full-time jobs, Financial Post reports.

The new building, in Caledon, Ontario, will be used for picking, packing and shipping books, electronics and toys.

It is expected that the centre will be built at the end of 2019, in addition to its future Ottawa facility that is thought to bring more than 1,400 jobs to the province.

The facility will become Amazon’s sixth in Ontario, ninth in Canada and is one-million square foot.

See more:

The news comes after the firm agreed a $600mn deal with the UK which will see the American giants provide a one-stop shop for public bodies across Yorkshire in England.

Organisations will be able to purchase a diverse range of products to help them operate, ranging from medical equipment to office supplies.

Amazon remains on the lookout for its second North American base with Toronto being the only Canadian city still in contention to be selected.

An announcement is expected on the decision later this year.

TorontoAmazon
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI