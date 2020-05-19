It seems as if there’s a new social media platform on the block. And what do you know? It’s in the same city as Facebook’s headquarters and appears to be the complete opposite of what Facebook stands for. People are even calling it the anti-social network.



Path calls itself “The Personal Network” and goes against every other social media platform’s model by allowing users to only be able to have 50 friends in their network. The 50 person max is based on the theories of Oxford professor of evolutionary psychology Robin Dunbar, who claims that 150 is the maximum number of social relationships that any human can handle.



Path is a suite of applications, that was announced Monday and starting on the iPhone, and is focused on intimate photo sharing. Along with the photos, you can only share information on the people you’re with, the places you’re at, and the things you are doing. Comments, likes, and photo sharing on other social networks are not available on Path.



According to an article on Mashable, the site is getting a lot of attention because of its founding team, which includes former Facebook senior platform manager Dave Morin, Macster co-creator Dustin Mierau and Napster co-founder Shawn Fanning.



In the website’s blog post from yesterday, they write: “Starting today, we hope that Path is the place you will always feel comfortable being yourself and sharing the story of your life with your closest friends and family via the photos you take every day with your mobile device…Because your personal network is limited to your 50 closest friends and family, you can always trust that you can post any moment, no matter how personal. Path is a place where you can be yourself.”









