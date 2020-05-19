Article
Apparel giant PVH Corp partners with Plug and Play to drive growth

May 19, 2020
Silicon Valley-headquartered global innovation platform Plug and Play announced this week a new partnership with PVH Corp. The owner of iconic global brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, Speedo, Warner’s and IZOD, PVH Corp is one of the world’s largest apparel companies. Headquartered in New York, the company reported a net revenue of US$8.9bn in 2018, according to Forbes. The new partnership between PVH and Plug and Play will reportedly help PVH continue to drive ongoing strategic growth initiatives related to supply chain, technology, digital capabilities and consumer-centricity.

"PVH brings a fresh new perspective to our Supply Chain & Logistics and Brand & Retail programs. We are thrilled to see how their portfolio of iconic brands will tap into our suite of startups and their technologies," said Michael Olmstead, Chief Revenue Officer of Plug and Play.

PVH will engage with two of Plug and Play's multiple verticals, Brand & Retail and Supply Chain & Logistics. Within each of these verticals, Plug and Play offers access to startups that will help PVH foster ongoing strategic growth initiatives and at the same time explore potential innovative solutions for the future.

"Partnering with Plug and Play is an important next step for PVH as we continually look for ways to deliver on our commitment to meet the ever-evolving needs of our consumers," said Mike Shaffer, EVP and Chief Operating & Financial Officer, PVH Corp. "With access to ideas, investors and new partners, we're excited to leverage Plug and Play's network to drive innovative solutions that will support our business goals."

