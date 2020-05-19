Are SMS Surveys on Your Radar?

In today's consumer-oriented world, businesses need to have a good understanding of consumer habits and preferences in order to stay abreast of their competitors.

One of the most effective ways to obtain useful consumer insights is to conduct surveys.

Surveys will give you a better idea of your target consumers' needs, preferences, expectations and perceptions of your products and brand, enabling you to develop the right products and business strategies to attract and convert them with greater success. If you want to get the best results from your surveys, you should conduct them via SMS.

Here is a look at how SMS surveys can be beneficial to your company.

Benefits of SMS Surveys

High Open and Response Rates

An increasing number of businesses are using SMS to communicate with their customers because of its high open and response rates.

A report released by Leads360 revealed that SMS marketing messages have an open rate of 98 percent and a response rate of 45 percent. If you use SMS to conduct surveys, you can expect to get a response from almost half of the recipients of your surveys.

In contrast, marketing emails only have a response rate of about six percent, which make them far less effective than SMS messages.

According to an article entitled SMS Surveys to Satisfy Customers, SMS surveys are so effective because they are easy to complete and non-intrusive, and they can be taken anytime, anywhere.

Fast and Easy

Another benefit of SMS surveys is that they can reach their recipients almost instantly.

With bulk text messaging, it is possible to send surveys to a large number of people at the same time. To achieve the highest possible response rates, you can send your surveys at a time when the recipients are more likely to complete them.

Also, SMS surveys require minimal staff resources as they can be fully managed by just one or two employees.

Cost-Effective

SMS surveys are one of the most cost-effective forms of surveys.

The cost of sending text messages can vary significantly, but there are many platforms that charge only a few cents per message. If you purchase a bulk SMS package, you can send hundreds or thousands of messages every month for a low flat rate.

Get Accurate and Honest Responses

Some people may feel uncomfortable participating in face-to-face or phone surveys, and they may end up giving answers that they think the surveyors wish to hear instead of their honest opinions.

Also, they may experience time pressure while they are taking these types of surveys, which can cause them to provide hasty and inaccurate answers.

SMS surveys tend to produce more accurate and honest responses, because the participants will not be distracted or swayed by surveyors, and they can complete the surveys at their own pace.

SMS is becoming an increasingly preferred medium for business surveys.

If you want to get quick, accurate and reliable consumer feedback, you should consider incorporating SMS surveys into your business strategies.

About the Author: John McMalcolm is a freelance writer who writes on a wide range of subjects, from social media marketing to Cloud computing.