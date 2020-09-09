BAI Communications 2020 outlook: top 5G/smart city findings

In an announcement made by BAI Communications, the company reported the release of its 2020 Connectivity outlook.

The report looks at the attitudes and opinions of rail users in Hong Kong, London, New York, Sydney and Toronto, on the topic of mobile connectivity, smart city infrastructure and data-driven services in public transport.

The aim of the report is to help cities and governments to understand the changing needs of rail users and what they consider valuable.

"Our findings highlight the incentives for transport authorities and operators to invest in advanced communications infrastructure and smart city applications to improve rail users' safety and their commuting experience,” commented Justin Berger, Chief Strategy Officer, BAI Communications.

Key findings from the report include:

85% of rail users are interested in 5G, with 83% supporting the investment of 5G networks in their city

93% support transit systems that use connectivity to reduce commute times

91% would support investment made into new and reliable wireless and fibre networks

95% would more likely use the rail networks if technology solutions were implemented

91% are somewhat comfortable with tailored alerts relating to problems and delays to their normal routes

81% are somewhat comfortable with anonymous data being used to improve transport systems

78% would use public transport to get to meetings if they could reliably work on documents while travelling

90% would enjoy rail journeys if they used connectivity, data and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide better services

Data-driven services make transportation safer, smarter and more efficient

BAI communications highlights that its findings indicate that North America, APAC and Europe, understand the benefits for both the individual and broader public that can be achieved with advanced mobile networks. In additon the company believes that, as the full impact on public transport begins to show, the information discovered in this report will offer countries with valuable insight and direction for its transport sector as the pandemic evolves.

"Citizens certainly expect public services such as transport to adjust to their new usage patterns and changing circumstances in real time, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Advanced communications networks and their applications can help authorities and public transport operators to respond to rail users' new ways of travelling, working and living in a more efficient way,” added Berger.

"COVID-19 has no doubt brought on many challenges. However, it has also revealed the considerable gains of deploying advanced communications infrastructure in transport systems and other public spaces. We believe there is no more pressing time than the present to make truly connected cities a reality,” concluded Berger.

To read the full report, click here!

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America .