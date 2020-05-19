Article
Black Friday: No Need to Travel South

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
The day deal hunters have been waiting for is finally here. Black Friday is what some would call the biggest shopping day of the year and Canada is going along for the ride.

Although Black Friday is an American shopping holiday the day after Thanksgiving that is used by retailers as a day to unofficially launch the holiday shopping season, Canada is also picking up the traits and retailers are moving the tradition north. Retailers in Canada are trekking down consumers and keeping them from going south to allow for convenience and a boost of sale. Canada’s retailers are making efforts to have bargains and are attempting to keep deal hunters north of the border.

Many stores such as Target and Macy’s will be opening extra early in the U.S., but in Canada Toys “R” Us is planning a half-price sale for Black Friday while Lenovo states it will have its most aggressive sale ever, with 58% off ThinkPad laptops. The Source, Amazon and Dell Canada will be holding their own Canadian Black Friday sales as well to keep with the trending consumer.  

“In some cases, Canadian sales may be better than those of the retailer’s U.S. counterpart,” said Talya Schaeffer, founder of electronic coupon site eCoupons.ca and CyberBlackFriday.ca. “Canadian retailers are telling holiday shoppers that there’s no need to travel south of the border or even leave home to enjoy Black Friday savings.”

The Toronto Sun states that a recent BMO survey compiles that 18% of Canadians plan to shop in the U.S., up 5% from last year. Canadians are planning to spend almost $1,397 a piece this year on holiday shopping, travel and entertaining.

 Source credited: Toronto Sun

