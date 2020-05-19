Article
Bombardier confirms order of three Q400 turboprops from PassionAir

By sarahako ako
May 19, 2020
The Canada-based aerospace and transportation company, Bombardier, has confirmed it has successfully ordered three pre-owned Q400 turboprops with PassionAir from Ghana.

Bombardier purchased the aircraft through a dry-lease with a third party.

David Speirs, Vice President, Asset Management, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said: “Bombardier has sold about 3,500 new regional aircraft to date, and we continue to be very active on the used aircraft market.”

“Our recent momentum on the pre-owned aircraft market worldwide is a clear indication that our products are addressing a growing need for regional air transportation, especially in emerging markets.”

The firm will operate the aircraft in a 78-seat configuration on domestic routes.

Edward Annan, Chief Executive Officer, PassionAir said: “This is a first step, and we look forward to expanding our fleet with more Bombardier aircraft.”

“With a range that unlocks great opportunities for us, we are confident that we will capitalize on a larger market, which extends to 12 countries and over 180 million potential passengers out of Accra.”

Bombardier currently employs over 69,500 people and the firm remains a major force and front-runner in the transportation industry.

