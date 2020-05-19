Boost Your Business 2015--The event that can help all businesses grow

Are you currently searching for different ways to help your business grow? When it comes to running a company, you are most likely already aware of how important it is to market your product. After all, if you’re not effectively reaching your target audience, then how do you expect to earn a profit and become successful?

RELATED TOPIC: Page posting tips from Boost Your Business with Facebook

The Director of Small Business, Facebook Jonathan Czaja recently held a seminar in San Diego, California—Boost Your Business 2015. This global event was held with the assistance of MailChimp, Shopify, Visa, Zenefits and Mari Smith. Together, small businesses were taught how to achieve goals via new marketing tips and solutions. In short, the Boost Your Business with Facebook event was all about how you can connect with the consumer!

Though this particular seminar was held in San Diego, a prior event was held in Canada. And more so, these Facebook tips are sure to help any business—no matter where it happens to be located!

RELATED TOPIC: 5 Keys lessons your need to know from the Boost Your Business with Facebook Event

What can Facebook do for your business?

Detailed at the event mentioned above, Facebook has new tools to help businesses grow and find consumers. Specifically, Facebook now offers a new online chat support that allows one-on-one care. There is now a “Get Help” button where advertisers can chat and screen share with trained ads specialists.

Furthermore, the event detailed how more and more businesses are turning to Facebook to help their companies grow. Interestingly enough, the Boost Your Business 20015 event revealed that a total of 40 million businesses are currently on Facebook.

Because Facebook boats an audience of 936 million daily active users on average, having a Facebook page for your specific company isn’t only smart, but a necessity.

Other new and improved Facebook tools that are helping businesses grow include Ads Manager App, tools for creating professional ads that are full of quality and various types of online support.

RECENT TOPIC: The rising success of Canadian Tire and the lessons to be learned

Let's Connect!

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!