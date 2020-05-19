Branding in the Social Media Age (Infographic)

Market research platform AYTM surveyed 2,000 randomly-chosen Internet users about their social media habits and put together a comprehensive infographic that details the intricacies of branding in the social media age.

Some of AYTM's results were less than shocking; we all already know that Facebook is king of the social media jungle. Where the infographic is especially useful, however, is in analyzing the ways social media users interact within particular networks.

For instance, while Facebook users are 1.5 times more likely to post only positive brand mentions in status updates, folks who use Twitter are 1.9 times more likely to post only positive tweets about brands. Overall, women tend to be kinder when posting things about brands across any social network.

Understanding trends in the social media realm is the key to success in the social media age. By keeping track of what your customers truly seek from your brand you have the tools to communicate with their desires and enhance your brand.

It's certainly helpful to know that 80 percent of AYTM respondents most want to hear from brands when they're offering coupons or other deals and that 36 percent want to receive them in short, concise updates on Facebook and Twitter.

See more results from AYTM's survey in the infographic below: