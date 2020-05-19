Business apps to improve marketing efforts

The October edition of the Business Review USA is now live!

By: Tristan Anwyn

Are your marketing efforts switched on to business apps?

These days, marketing isn't as simple as "selling the product." Your business needs marketing to forge connections, build trust and engage your customers. We live in a mobile world, and small businesses are starting to see that apps can be a vital go-to part of a successful marketing campaign.

With that in mind, what are some of the most useful apps out there for small businesses?

Laying the Groundwork

The best business apps don't only help you build your marketing campaign; they help you from the very start with the latest tips and industry information to keep you on top of your game.

Among those to turn to:

Mashable- Puts the latest social media and technology news at your fingertips. The Mashable app allows you to browse the latest news by tag or category, making it easy to find news that is relevant to your industry and needs.

iMarketer- Is ideal if you need to learn more about digital marketing. Videos from Google and LinkedIn's managers plus a stable of interesting articles on everything from SEO and email marketing to social media are bundled together in an easily accessible format.

QuickWin Digital Marketing- Offers the answers to 100 top digital marketing questions. The answers are categorized for ease of browsing and will help you figure out everything from Facebook and LinkedIn to how to make the most of digital marketing and online branding.

Building Your Campaign

Once you've done your research and created your message, you'll need to build your campaign. There are several apps that will help you do just that:

Tinderbox- This is designed to streamline the marketing process and ensure brand cohesion at all times. The app allows you to create an information bank of all the marketing materials that are central to your business, ensuring that every employee has access to all your brand information, all the time.

Crushpath- This is a quick and easy way to create short "pitch pages", which you can use to pitch your product or highlight a particular news item. Simply create your pitch, and then share it anywhere. Crushpath pages also show up in search results, which can increase your leads.

Engajer– This facilitates the creation of bite-sized videos with information about your brand and products. Visitors are directed to the videos most relevant to them, while engajer's rich feedback system allows you to see which messages are most successful.

Managing Your Campaign

Keeping track of statistics and interactions is a vital part of managing and refining your marketing campaigns.

Here are some apps that allow you to manage your campaign easily:

Analytics Pro- This is an on-the-go app for viewing and managing your Google Analytics no matter where you are. The data is easy to customize and covers everything from full color summary graphs to web behavior and traffic sources. Printing and exporting reports from your iPhone is quick and easy

Tweetdeck- This is a powerful app for managing your Twitter presence. Feeds and date can be arranged and filtered to sort out what you need from what you don't. Tweetdeck allows you to manage and track multiple accounts, track new tweets and mentions, and schedule tweets ready to go.

Improvely- This is a one-stop shop for all the metrics and data you need. improvely covers every aspect of your marketing campaigns from monitoring all your online advertising channels to tracking every lead and click from all over the web.

The ever-changing world of marketing can seem dizzying at times, but the fast pace brings with it innovations and ideas to help businesses of all sizes.

No matter what your marketing needs, apps like these make it easy to create and track responsive, engaging marketing campaigns with a few taps of the screen.

About the Author: Tristan Anwyn is an author who writes on subjects as diverse as health, marketing, Cecilia lbru, and SEO.