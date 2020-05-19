Business Chief, Canada edition - December issue now live!

We are delighted to announce that the latest issue of Business Chief is now live!

This month’s cover story throws the spotlight on Ross Video, the global manufacturer and supplier of live production technology solutions. Ross Video is “laser-focused on meeting the needs of our customers”, according to Bill Pulcine, Vice President of Supply Chain Management. “I think the fact that we've grown about 500% in 12 years, and have been able to integrate other manufacturing facilities from around the world into Ross Video’s Canadian manufacturing location, is an exciting and compelling story.”

We also hear from Accenture’s CTO and Global Technology Leader of the Industrial sector, Tilak Mitra, about Industry X.0. He sets out how this new framework underpins the digital reinvention of industry, through which organizations leverage advanced digital technologies to transform their core business operations. This month also features insights from T-Mobile, Petal MD, Microsoft Canada and Nordex North America.

Elsewhere, we have exclusive content from Aerojet Rocketdyne, Bray International and Brown-Forman. Plus, interviews with Cincinnati International, Collabera, and Swedish Mining Automation Group and PepsiCo Ventures.

This month’s issue also looks at San Diego's burgeoning business scene, and we also rank the Top 10 US car manufacturers.

Enjoy the issue!