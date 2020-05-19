Business Chief Canada - May issue out now

Welcome to the May issue of Business Chief Canada.

This month’s lead story features one of North America’s leading eProcurement companies, BirchStreet Systems. Business Chief Canada sits down with BirchStreet CEO Steve Markle to discuss the company’s remarkable growth in the eProcurement sectorand its plans to continue growing over the coming years.

“We're really entering into a hyper-growth phase,” CEO Steve Markle tells Business Chief, sharing his plans for the future of the company. “We really force companies to look at themselves and evaluate whether their processes and their internal capabilities are fit for where they want to go as an organization.”

You can also read Business Chief’s interview with IGM Financial, a leading global wealth and asset management company. Milorad Stefanovic, VP of Digital Technology, discusses the company’s strategic digital transformation.

Elsewhere in the May issue, we speak with Largo Resources’ COO, Paulo Misk, who discusses the company’s record year and future plans to become the world’s leading supplier of high-quality vanadium. Additionally, Jeremy Citone, Technology Director of Chantier Davie Canada, reveals how Canada’s largest shipbuilder is using technology to connect a shipyard the size of a small town.

This month’s City Focus explores Winnipeg’s James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, the high tech transport hub helping put the city on the map.

Click here to read this month's issue.

Do you have a story to tell? If you would like to be featured in an upcoming issue of Business Chief Canada, get in touch at [email protected].