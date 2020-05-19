Business Chief US - April edition out now

Welcome to the April edition of Business Chief US.

This month’s cover story features Senior Vice Presidents Joe Goldsmith and Kevin Dalton on designing, building and operating mission-critical data centers at RagingWire Data Centers, a global data center platform catering to hyperscale customers.

“The new data centers have to be super reliable and scalable, but the one big consideration for hyperscalers is speed to market. Demand is so intense that these customers can’t meet it with their own resources, which is why they are reaching out to organizations like RagingWire,” Dalton Says. Read the full piece for his insights into building data centers bigger, smarter and faster.

“The past few years at Vodafone have been some of the most exciting, challenging, and rewarding years of my career and I don’t see it slowing down any time soon,” says Andrew Morawski, President and Country Chairman of Vodafone Americas. Morawski talks with Business Chief about the dawn of the 5G era and its consequences for Industry 4.0, IoT and communications.

This month we’re also talking business with T-Mobile, SAP, WestGUARD Insurance Company, Plymouth Rock Assurance, Glidewell Dental, SGK, Geodis and the WERC Association.

Also included in this month’s issue is the City Focus, which explores Chicago’s proud manufacturing history and the ways in which the city’s private and public sectors are working to ensure it thrives, and the Top 10, which this month breaks down the United States’ leading franchises.

