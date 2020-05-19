Business Chief US - August Edition Out Now!

Welcome to the July issue of Business Chief US.

This month’s cover story features semiconductor giant Intel, a company driving an industry-wide digital transformation and mass migration to the cloud. Lisa Davis, Vice President of Digital Transformation and Scale Solutions, Enterprise and Government, in the Data Center Group at Intel, sits down with us to discuss the company’s own digital transformation from PC to data-centric, and the need for digital transformations to be both holistic and customer driven.

Our leadership feature focuses on the ways in which changing consumer expectations and technological advancements are changing the face of the manufacturing industry. Victoria Holt, President and CEO of digital manufacturer Protolabs discusses the strategies the company is using to create and maintain its competitive advantage. “We're in a great position to help other manufacturers take a look at how they can take advantage of IT in their manufacturing processes,” Holt says.

August’s City Focus features Los Angeles, California, taking a closer look at some of the startups working to solve the city’s real estate pain points. Our Top 10 breaks down the highest-paid CEOs in the country.

Make sure to check out our in-depth, exclusive features on Armacell, Arizona State University, Avaya, the City of Phoenix, Dentsu Aegis Network, Four Winds Interactive, Gateway Mortgage Group, Lee Industrial Contracting, Prysmian Group, PwC, Riverside Networks, Steward Health Care and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Read the full magazine here.

If you have a story to tell, email [email protected]

Enjoy the issue.