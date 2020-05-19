Business Chief US - July issue out now

Welcome to the July issue of Business Chief USA.

This month’s cover story features Flexential, the data center services company driving the digital transformation of its clients’ data infrastructure. CEO Chris Downie discusses the key differentiators putting Flexential ahead of the competition as a flexible and essential data center partner with a focus on customer success.

Downie, a passionate lover of rugby and business solutions alike, carries the cooperative, strategic and spiritual ethos of the sport through his role – with great success thus far. “Rugby is a sport where strategy and teamwork are key to how you execute plays. At Flexential we also focus on strategy and teamwork.”

Also featured in this month’s issue is Bartell Drugs, the oldest family-owned drug store chain in the US. We sit down with Kari Escobedo, SVP of IT, to find out how the 130 year old company walks the line between the traditional and the futuristic, always delivering the highest quality of service to its customers.

This month’s City Focus explores Dallas, investigating the third-largest city in the Lone Star State and examining three startups working to change the lives of its citizens for the better. Our Top 10 ranks the country’s largest manufacturers.

Make sure to check out our exclusive features on Intel Corporation, Geodis, Heath Consultants and Dentsu Aegis Network.

Click here to read the full issue!