Business Chief US - June issue out now!

By hotmaillogin
May 19, 2020
Welcome to the June issue of Business Chief USA.

This month’s cover story features SPX Transformer Solutions, one of the largest US manufacturers of power transformers and a leading supplier of transformer and load tap changer services, training, reverse-engineered components and replacement parts.

Sandeep Arora, VP Global Global Sourcing and Strategy, discusses the implementation of the company’s Sourcing Excellence Framework in order to better drive operational excellence.

“Strategic sourcing and supply chain management remains one of the core functions for the transformer business and becomes a part of the value creation roadmap for SPX Corporation as a whole,” says Arora.

June’s leadership article features our interview with Norman Guadagno, CMO of Carbonite, following discusses the data protection firm’s $618.5mn acquisition of cybersecurity company Webroot. Guadango discusses the careful, considered do-no-harm methodology that will carry both businesses forward.

Also this month, Tim Covell, Supply Chain Director at non-profit World Vision speaks to us about managing a supply chain that brings aid to disadvantaged communities around the world. “Our strategic vision is to step into the most fragile countries, in the most fragile contexts, to help people and communities out of poverty,” says Covell.

This month’s City Focus features San Francisco and our Top 10 list ranks the US’ largest companies.

Don’t forget to check out our in-depth features on Logix Federal Credit Union, Dunlop Protective Footwear, Deloitte and Alterna Savings.

Click here to read the full issue. 

If you have a story to tell, email [email protected] to be featured in our next issue. 

