Article
Digital Strategy

Business Chief US - May issue out now

By hotmaillogin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Welcome to the May issue of Business Chief USA.

This month’s cover story features Sprint, the ‘comeback kid’ of the telecommunications industry. Laura Mullan speaks with Sprint CIO Scott Rice about the company’s ambitious five-year turnaround plan to cut costs, invests billions in its network and deliver a truly superior customer experience.

“In some ways, our past is really informing our future,” Rice reflects. “Sprint has a legacy of doing things not only to survive but to thrive. We’ve struggled for many years, so we knew that if we wanted to compete, we had to focus quickly on digitizing our applications. Our customers now experience better service through digitization, because they have more choice and it is much more convenient.”

Alliant Credit Union is a Chicago-headquartered not-for-profit financial cooperative with 450,000 members and over $11bn in assets. Business Chief sat down with CEO Dave Mooney to discuss the company’s digital transformation journey aimed at drawing in new customers, investing “heavily in both infrastructure and online and mobile banking services.”  

This month’s City Focus explores Seattle, home to some of America’s largest tech conglomerates and some of its most vibrant tech startups. Featuring in the May issue’s Top Ten are the country’s leading business schools.

Don’t forget to check out our other in-depth features on Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Vantage Drilling, Danone, TC Transcontinental and TE Connectivity.

Click here to read the full issue.

sprintDanoneAffinity Plus Federal Credit UnionScott Rice
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI