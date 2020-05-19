Business Chief USA - November issue out now!

Article
By Brittany Hill
May 19, 2020
Welcome to the November edition of Business Chief USA...

Welcome to the November edition of Business Chief USA.

This month’s cover features Pete Marin, President & Chief Executive Officer at T5 Data Centers. Marin has had over 20 years of experience in the data center sector, ranging from development, securing debt and equity capital, to tenant representation, including site selection and incentives. T5 Data Centers is tripling its staff to support new projects for hyperscale, enterprise and colocation customers in construction services and facilities management.

In our leadership feature, Ian Hood, Chief Technologist and Global Service Provider at Red Hat, discusses the use of IoT technologies within the business and the potential of 5G. This month’s City Focus, takes a closer look at Boston, the capital city of Massachusetts, and our Top 10 ranks the busiest airports in the US by passenger footfall. 

Do you have a story to share? Please do not hesitate to get in touch and you could be featured in our next issue.

Enjoy the read!

