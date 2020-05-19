Businessfriend: The New Kid on the Block

Follow @abbyphillips89

Businessfriend, a start-up internet company located in Southern California, has revealed it's ready to take on the giants of social media, with what they believe is the latest professional social networking utility – www.businessfriend.com.

Back in the latter half of 2011, a small team of just ten people got together to kick start the development and design of their new product. Inspired by a new vision for professional networking based on what they felt was lacking in the industry, the small team of digital experts got to work. Just one year later, in June 2012 (having recruited just one more team member), they quietly launched a Beta version of the site.

“When you have a site that’s dedicated as much to social identity as it is to professional productivity, you want to be sure you achieve a good balance,” says Freddie Pierce, the VP of Product Development. “Young professionals and experienced professionals have different needs and desires and we’re trying to accommodate all of that.”



While still in the first stages of funding, Businessfriend has no misgivings about going up against well-funded and well-staffed public companies.



“We get it. We’re going up against social media giants at home and abroad. That’s what fuels us,” says Rhonda Marable, the Communications Director for the start-up. “There’s always room for something new at the table and I think we’re bringing that.”



The registration-based Businessfriend platform combines social networking with common business utilities like email, calendar, and CRM tools, housed in their unique “drawers”. Additionally, the cloud based storage and sharing system, the Doc Manager, provides each member with 1G of storage for free.



“By Christmas, we’re going to begin active testing of our recruitment tools to be launched and marketed in early 2013. Businessfriend Jobs is going to be a major game-changer next year,” says Freddie.



“We’re working with hiring managers and a variety of companies to make sure that we get our recruitment manager right,” Rhonda adds. “I have 2500 free job posts to give away and I’m not afraid to use them. Especially here in San Diego.”





About Businessfriend



Businessfriend™ is a professional networking site that operates under their signature BUSI™ platform. A Business Utility with a Social Identity, Businessfriend provides members with the opportunity to meet contacts, collaborate, and communicate in an environment that melds social networking with software-like tools to conduct business online.