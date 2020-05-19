Can Google+ Benefit Your Business?

The May edition of The Business Review North America is live!

By: Adam Groff

The answer is...YES, your business can benefit from Google+ in ways you probably aren’t even aware of. 0A bevy of companies are already discovering the benefits of Google+ by simply signing up for a free, yes free account.

So, what are some of the ways Google+ can help bring your business to new heights?

Built-In Audience

Chances are many of your customers already have a Google+ account and, with more and more people signing up everyday, the Google+ audience is rapidly growing.

Once your business account is setup, Google+ automatically suggests adding people to your circle you may already know. The more friend and business acquaintances your business has, the more your account and Google+ presence grows.

Linking Possibilities

Use your Google+ business page to link back to your company’s own website or your company’s social media sites like Facebook fan pages and Twitter accounts. It’s quick, easy, effective, and is a quality form of linking.

Likewise, your Google+ profile is a great place to not only describe your business and include a mission statement, it’s also a prime location to include links to your company’s website and other relevant pages.

Share and Engage

With Google+, your company can share content while also engaging customers, other businesses, and general users. By sharing articles, videos, and photos important to your business, other users can rate each post and provide feedback that your company can actually respond to.

Read related content:

Gain Authorship

Creating content for your company is a lot of work and Google+ allows your business to claim authorship of every word written.

Your Google+ business profile in combination with an authorship account will help your business in becoming an online authority that other Google+ users will follow.

Search Rankings

As long as your business updates its status regularly and includes relevant topics and links, your company’s Google ranking will increase.

This betters search results and influences what searchers see when your business adds the +1 button to its content.

Instant Indexing

Any status updates or content posted to your Google+ business page are automatically indexed into your search results.

This means anybody in your Google+ network will instantly see what your business is up to.

Google+ Local

Being indexed within local search results is especially important for small businesses and startups. With Google+ Local, when potential customers search for local products and services, they’ll see reviews and recommendations from current customers relating specifically to your business.

Google+ Tools

If Google+ plus isn’t making your business life easier, than surely the tools and widgets they offer will. As stated before, the +1 button makes it easier for customers to instantly connect to your Google+ business page.

Likewise, Google+ provides social reports that allow your business to track social media efforts, conversations, and the effectiveness of each and every post your business makes. And, with Google+ Do Share, you can schedule posts and updates to your business page ahead of time in case you have a busy week ahead.

So, as you can see, Google+ and the business world work seamlessly together to make your company and your life that much easier.

If you are using Google+ for your business, what have your experiences been to date?

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including technology, David Kiger, and social media.

Photo Credit: Design Taxi