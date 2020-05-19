Canada's edition of Business Chief - April issue now available!

The April issue of the Canada edition of Business Chief, packed with interviews and insight, is now live!

This month’s cover story is an exclusive interview with Pacific Reach Properties & Retirement Concepts.

Escalating healthcare costs, ageing populations and increased demand has led healthcare companies to overhaul traditional models of care, in favour of adopting a complete consumer-focused model. Pacific Reach Director of Technology Jason Gomes tells us how the company is adapting to such change.

We also speak to Lord Marland, Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, who discusses the numerous trade opportunities for Canadian companies.

April’s top 10 looks at the largest companies operating in the country, based on revenues from last year, while we also have an exclusive interview with Wilfrid Laurier University. This month’s City Focus regular looks at Montreal.

Finally, be sure to read our insights on AI and machine learning, the benefits of academia partnerships and how CRM can boost client retention.

Enjoy the magazine, and join the conversation on Twitter: @Business_Chief.