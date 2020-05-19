Canada's edition of Business Chief - February issue now available!

The February issue of the Canada edition of Business Chief, packed with interviews and insight, is now live!

We start the conversation with Ryan Smolkin, CEO of Smoke’s Poutinerie. Capitalising on what many now refer to as Canada’s national dish, Smolkin discusses how his poutine company is set to go global thanks to its passion and commitment to quality.

Digital transformation has been a huge talking point in the automotive industry, and so we spoke to Mercedes-Benz’s Director of Digitalisation, Marketing & Sales, Conrad Fritzsch to find out more. Fritzsch reveals that whilst digital transformation is now mission-critical, the people behind the technology are the true drivers of change.

Next, we take an in-depth look at operational risk management. Whether it's having money set aside for workers’ compensation or an awareness of transaction risks, we investigate how risk management has developed in recent years and what we can expect from it in future.

Hiring and retaining key talent is a challenge for any company and so we’ll also explore the novel approaches big companies are taking to retaining the very best employees. Be sure to check out our city focus on Toronto and top 10, which charts the fastest-growing companies in the country at the moment.

