Canada's edition of Business Chief - July issue now available!

The July issue of the Canada edition of Business Chief, packed with interviews and insight, is now live!

In this month’s issue, we speak exclusively to one of Canada’s most innovative technology startups, Tutela. With a CEO at just 26 years old, Hunter Macdonald understands the challenge ahead and how learning and growing fast will prove key.

The threat of data breaches and ransomware are on the rise, with the cost of cybercrime expected to increase by over $2trn by 2019, we speak with software company EQUIIS to uncover the solution.

Calgary, a city where business and people thrive, is our city focus this month. We caught up with two leaders in business as they speak to the attractiveness of Calgary for business owners, and how the city is a hub of transformative investments.

We also take a look at the highest-ranking investment companies, ranked by revenue according to the Financial Post Canadian 500. With Investissement Quebec, E-L Financial Corporation Ltd and Fairfax Financial Holdings, see who makes our Top 10 Investment companies in Canada.

Our special features include Kontron, talking mobile edge computing and open source software, as well as a discussion around the future of AI and cloud in supply chain management with the VP of Oracle.

We hope you enjoy the latest issue of Business Chief Canada as much as we have enjoyed putting it together