Canada's edition of Business Chief - March issue now available!

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
The March issue of the Canada edition of Business Chief, packed with interviews and insight, is now live!

For over a century, Great West Lifeco has been providing insurance services that enrich the lives of Canadians. As the company embraces the future, through a major technology transformation, Great West lifeco respects the past. We flew out to downtown Toronto to speak with Global CIO Phil Armstrong, as he talks about the changing shape of financial technology.

Sticking with technology transformation, SAP and Cisco guide us through how businesses can dig through vast quantities of data and use it to their advantage.

Turning to people management, Michelle Boucher from Colonial Life looks at how businesses can adapt their workplace environment to encourage creativity and motivate employees.

In sustainability news, GM Global Manager of Renewable Energy, Rob Threlkeld, tells us why now is the most exciting time to work in sustainability.

Elsewhere, Fanshawe College is investing in innovation in IT and its strategically minded CIO explains why he college of the future needs to be run as much on vision as fixed processes.

Finally, explore how Pacific Reach Properties is Investing in digital to care for Canada’s retiring population.

Enjoy the magazine, and join the conversation on Twitter: @Business_Chief.

