Canadian government launches Energy Star certification for Canadian buildings

Jim Carr, the Canadian Minister of Natural Resources, has announced that Canada is launching the Energy Star certification for Canadian commercial and institutional buildings, with the aim of promoting energy efficiency.

“We have realized great successes through energy efficiency in Canada, and I am proud to bring Energy Star certification to our tens of thousands of commercial and institutional buildings,” Carr said. “I encourage all building managers and owners to apply to be one of the firsts in Canada to become certified, thereby improving environmental performance, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and helping to build a better future for all Canadians.”

See also:

Energy Star is a resource that building owners and managers can use to help manage their energy consumption, providing certification to this with exceptional energy performance.

The buildings that are certified save energy, reduce costs produce significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions than their counterparts.

“The program is expanding to encourage and recognize energy efficiency leaders in the building sector for their exceptional energy performance, corporate management and environmental stewardship,” said Natural Resources Canada.

The Canadian government has put significant emphasis on creating a low-carbon economy in the aim of better meeting its climate change goals, with energy efficient buildings having been dubbed a critical part of meeting this clean energy future by the national Generation Energy dialogue.

In the aim of getting the initiative off the ground, the government has launched a “Who Will Be the First?” challenge, with those becoming the first to be certified set to receive additional recognition.