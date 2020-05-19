Canadians Rank 2nd in Online Video Viewing

With online video quickly becoming an essential medium for consumers to satisfy their information and entertainment needs, small businesses that fail to include it in their online marketing strategies will do so at their peril.

According to Canada Digital Future in Focus, Canadians spend more than 41 hours per month online on their desktop computers, representing the 2nd highest engagement across the globe. Canadians also rank 2nd worldwide in terms of monthly hours of video viewing.

The most popular technique of digital video advertisers in Canada in 2nd quarter 2014 was geotargeting.

In online marketing, geotargeting is a method of determining the location of a site’s visitor and delivering different content based on the visitor’s location. This targeting method was used by 62 percent of all ads served to target Canadian consumers in the 2nd quarter of 2014 (Source: statista.com).

Businesses that use video advertising are expected to:

Improve Search Engine Optimization

Improve Consumer Engagement

Generate More Purchasing Activities

Lower Bounce Rates by Providing a Visual Hook

The beauty of online video is the fact that number of visits and conversions can be tracked and measured.

This year Facebook, the social media network giant, challenged YouTube for a share of consumer views. With the increase in mobile video usage and faster mobile speed, consumers can now be reached no matter what device, medium or platform they use.

Already a key factor in many businesses’ marketing strategy, the appeal of video marketing is expected to reach more brands in the next year.

By 2017, video will account for 69% of all consumer online traffic, according to Cisco. The increase in viral marketing means that it’s more vital than ever for your business to launch aggressively in 2015 into video advertising or risk losing out on potential online clients.

In 2014, the winner of the top 10 video ads in Canada was a video of people receiving special gifts from TD thanking them for being customers.

Below is the list of YouTube’s Top 10 Video Ads in Canada for 2014:

