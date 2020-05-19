Chevrolet honors MLK day with social media

Schools, banks and certain offices are closed today to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but while Googlers are searching for inspiring Dr. Martin Luther King quotes from the “I Have a Dream” speech or if there are banks open on Martin Luther King Day, there are actually some American businesses who are straying from the stigma of marketing the day with their business to do some good this day.



Chevrolet has seamlessly integrated their brand with social media to tribute the King today with Big Fuel, the company’s social media agency. They have put together the MLK Reading Project, a digital platform designed to let Americans honor the King and his achievements. Chevy has encouraged fans to go to the site, http://www.chevymlk.com/, to leave videos of themselves recording his quotes and then sharing the audio with friends and family, and even strangers, across social media platforms.



The MLK Reading Project has also created 30-second videos with staged testimonials from average Americans applying his quotes to their life, such as “The time is always right to do what is right” and “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”



Viewers are inspired to “Awaken his spirit in all of us” and information about the Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial opening August 2011 in Washington D.C. is also provided by support from the GM Foundation.



Google has also commemorated the holiday today by creating an image of children playing hopscotch to create an image of unity across the nation and world.













