Article
Digital Strategy

China’s BYD to open electric vehicle plant in Ontario

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to Bloomberg, Chinese electric vehicle specialists BYD are planning to open its first Canada-based assembly plant in Ontario, in anticipation of growing demand for their product across the country.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Ted Downling, a spokesperson of BYD, revealed that the Warren Buffett-backed firm will be opening the plant next year as part of the emphasis that it is putting upon its North American expansion.

See also:

“There is less of a barrier to entry when it comes to having Chinese products in Canada compared to the U.S.,” Dowling said. 

“BYD is a global company, but we like to localize. It doesn’t make sense to build everything in China and then ship it. It makes more sense to utilize the incentive programs and policy changes and create jobs in different markets.”

Canada has already begun to offer significant benefits to driving electric vehicles, with many provinces providing thousands of dollars in rebates to those who purchase clean automobiles.

In line with this, Bloomberg reveals that BYD will begin manufacturing vehicles such as garbage and delivery trucks, with a view to expanding its Canadian operations in the future.

OntarioBYDElectric VehiclesEv
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI