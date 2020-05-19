Article
Digital Strategy

Coffee giants Starbucks announces record revenue

By mcpherrin mcpherrin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The global American coffee company, Starbucks, has announced record revenue as the firm has seen its sales rise to $6.31bn, CNBC reports.

Starbucks has posted an increase from the same period last year where sales of $5.66bn were recorded in 2017.

In recent times, the giant has been focusing on its loyalty programme which has come under increased competition from rivals such as Dunkin Donuts, McDonald’s and Panera Bread.

The firm confirmed that it has seen a substantial increase in the number of users signing up to its loyalty scheme with 1.9mn new customers signed up which shows a 14% rise from last year.

See more:

The news comes after Starbucks’ CEO, Kevin Johnson, announced on Thursday (26 July) that the company is increasing its buyback programme to give $10bn more than agreed back to shareholders by 2020.

After revealing in November that the company would give $15bn back to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, Johnson said: “As we flex our balance sheet, we have now expanded that commitment equipment to $25 billion.”

In total, the brand posted its best ever $852.5mn in the third quarter which compares with $691.6mn a year ago.

StarbucksUS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI