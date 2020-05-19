Complete Combined Cycle Power Plant available immediately

The economic viability of Combined Cycle Power Plants in Spain has been compromised during this last decade due to a variety of reasons that make them no longer profitable. Consequently, some plants of this mixed generation are starting to close.

The Combined Cycle Power Plant located in Tarragona is one of the first examples of this closures and it is now for sale to be relocated and continue working in countries where combined cycle generation is much more profitable and economically viable.

The plant is in conservation and the main elements are in their early stage of life cycle so it becomes an opportunity to continue producing.

Surus Inversa is the company in charge of the sale and will support the parties in the removal and logistics activities advising about the best alternatives and subcontractors in case needed. Surus is endeavored to help companies to manage their assets through circular economy solutions, always seeking for more sustainable ways of proceed and for the reuse of every asset avoiding waste disposals and emissions.

The plant works on a Single Shaft configuration with a gas turbine and a steam turbine, both connected to a single alternator. The energy source used to feed the plant is natural gas and diesel as an alternative when necessary. It has a gross electrical power of 395,01 MW 50hz.

The plant started operating in 2003. In 2015 was its administrative closure and in 2017 its last connection.

Here is a list of the main elements of the plant:

Gas Turbine: GE 9FA Composed of inlet guide vanes, a multistage axial flow compressor, 18-chamber combustion system, water injection system, dual fuel system (natural gas and diesel fuel). It presents static start mode and high efficiency pulsating air filter.

Steam Turbine: General Electric Power Systems D-10ª. It has two bodies: one of high / medium pressure of inverse flows and another of low pressure of double flow. It also contains toner; common lubrication oil system with gas turbine and generator; sealing oil system and protections for overspeed, vibration, pressure and temperature in the intake and exhaust.

Alternator: 468 MVA to 19 kV connected in star and cooled by hydrogen. It has static type excitation system and automatic voltage regulator.

Recovery Boiler: Alstom Power Boilers, GR-0690 multipressure, horizontal, unfired heat recovery steam generator. It is composed of economizer, low pressure recirculation system, evaporator, overheating section, intermediate pressure reheat section, intake ducts, direction and exhaust gas discharge of the gas turbine.

For a comprehensive inspection, further information about the plant and the terms and conditions of sale, interested parties should contact Jorge Lopez, email [email protected] or phone 34913524507. To view more pictures and information access https://tarragonapowerplant.com/power-plant-sale/