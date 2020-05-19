Conan returns to late-night, guest Seth Rogan engaged

After a nine-month hiatus, some beard growing, and lots of social media and Twitter promoting, Conan O’Brien finally made his return back to late-night television and was among a very welcoming audience. O’Brien, whose show is named "Conan," showed off his new stage on the TBS lot, which included a 3D full moon that of course was battery powered and operated and could move about the backdrop that over looked an ocean scene.



Last night’s Cold Open had to have been one of the funniest parts of the entire episode, from Conan getting blown to smithereens by four well-dressed men in dark sunglasses, his quest to find a job while working as a Burger King employee, birthday party clown, and ad sales man with Jon Draper, an appearance by his Guardian Angel, aka, Larry King, to the negotiation table at TBS headquarters.



His first guest was actor and comedian Seth Rogan, who announced his engagement and the peculiar way he proposed to his topless girlfriend. “Glee” star and beauty Lea Michelle talked about her career and the provocative GQ spread. Michelle says she was just trying to have fun during the photo shoot and didn’t intend to upset anyone while having a great time. His first musical guest was Jack White and Conan himself also lent his guitar-playing and singing skills to the closing number. I have to say, I was extremely impressed with musical talent. But I guess that’s one of the hobbies you could take up when you get millions from an NBC settlement and have almost a year off to play before jumping back into work.



For videos from last night’s episode, visit http://www.tbs.com/video/conan/









