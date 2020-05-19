Article
Digital Strategy

Costco launches grocery delivery service in Canada

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading wholesale retailer Costco has become the latest company alongside the likes of Walmart and Loblaws to launch a home delivery grocery service in Canada, gearing up for Amazon’s imminent entry into the regional market.

The launch of the service is not entirely new for Costco, who currently offers home delivery within a range of locations in the US.

See also:

“We’ve watched our colleagues in the US enjoy success from their Costco Grocery launch, and are looking to repeat the same success in Canada,” Costco Canada’s Senior Vice-President Andrée Brien said.

The delivery trial will begin across a number of stores in Southern Ontario, however, this will expand into other regions such as Quebec should the service prove to be a success.

“We are starting on a smaller scale to ensure that we provide the level of service that Canadian members have come to enjoy across all of our businesses and services,” Brien continued.

Costco currently operates 99 warehouses in Canada, offering 19,000 different items and employing 39,000 people across the country, with the new service to offer more hundreds of grocery, health and beauty products.

RetailEcommerceCostcoDelivery
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI