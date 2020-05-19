Costco launches grocery delivery service in Canada

Leading wholesale retailer Costco has become the latest company alongside the likes of Walmart and Loblaws to launch a home delivery grocery service in Canada, gearing up for Amazon’s imminent entry into the regional market.

The launch of the service is not entirely new for Costco, who currently offers home delivery within a range of locations in the US.

See also:

“We’ve watched our colleagues in the US enjoy success from their Costco Grocery launch, and are looking to repeat the same success in Canada,” Costco Canada’s Senior Vice-President Andrée Brien said.

The delivery trial will begin across a number of stores in Southern Ontario, however, this will expand into other regions such as Quebec should the service prove to be a success.

“We are starting on a smaller scale to ensure that we provide the level of service that Canadian members have come to enjoy across all of our businesses and services,” Brien continued.

Costco currently operates 99 warehouses in Canada, offering 19,000 different items and employing 39,000 people across the country, with the new service to offer more hundreds of grocery, health and beauty products.