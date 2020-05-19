The December issue of Business Chief Canada is now live!

Welcome to the December issue of Business Chief Canada.

Business Chief Canada this month features Ontario’s Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB). Samantha Liscio, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, reveals how the organisation’s digital transformation is improving the experience of customers.

Liscio details what she considers to be the most significant transformation in WSIB’s over 100 year history, in the form of digitised services. “It's getting rid of paper and becoming digital at source, because if you're handling digital information it fundamentally changes the business processes, rationalising those business processes in line with customer journeys and then finally deploying the enabling technology using agile methods that can be sustainable in the long term. Doing all three of those together is key, so this isn't just a technology project”

In this month’s City Focus our eye is on Montreal, Quebec’s largest city, as we take a look at the cutting edge industries taking root in a historic urban environment.

In our Top 10, meanwhile, Business Chief examines the top 10 wealthiest people in the United States.

Enjoy the issue!